Deadline For Selecting Specialization For Admission To Master's Program Extended

2025-07-13 05:06:20
The deadline for selecting a specialization for admission to graduate studies has been extended.

According to Azernews , the State Examination Center has announced that the deadline for selecting specializations for admission to master's degree programs has been extended.

Candidates can now make their choices until July 16 at 11:59 PM.

