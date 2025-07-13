403
Agency: Israel Occupation Targeted Top Iranian Leaders In June Wounding President
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, July 13 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation warplanes targeted top Iranian officials who were holding a secret underground meeting last June, wounding President Masud Pezeshkian, the Iranian news agency Fars reported on Sunday.
Pezeshkian was wounded in the leg while he was hurrying out of the meeting venue, the lower floors of the Supreme National Security Council, located in western Tehran, Fars said, adding that the June 25 meeting was attended by "heads of the three authorities and senior officials."
The air strike was carried out with (bunker buster) bombs and missiles that targeted the building exits to block air inflow, replaying the previous attack in the southern suburbs of Beirut where the former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah had died -- reportedly due to lack of oxygen in the targeted basement of a multi-storey building.
Fars said the June attack caused power outage at the building however the Iranian leaders managed to leave it via emergency exits, adding that a number of other officials were lightly wounded in their feet as they were hurrying out of it.
The news agency indicated that the Israeli attack on the clandestine meeting prompted the authorities to launch investigations to determine whether agents aided the Israelis to pin point the target.
Israeli occupation warplanes and drones carried out wide scale strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities early on June 13, prompting Iranian missile retaliation.
The Israeli occupation attacks had also targeted nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Esfahan.
These targets were hit by the Israeli military aircraft as well as advanced US bombers.
A ceasefire was declared on June 14 following 12 days of tit for tat attacks. (end)
