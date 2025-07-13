Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Defends Pam Bondi Over Epstein Probe

2025-07-13 05:03:12
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday called on his supporters to stop targeting Attorney General Pam Bondi following controversial revelations from the Justice Department concerning accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Posting on his platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote: "What's going on with my 'boys' and, in some cases, 'gals?' They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We're on one Team, MAGA, and I don't like what's happening."

He went on to discourage his followers from dwelling on Epstein, stating they shouldn't "waste time and energy on Jeffery Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about."

Trump’s remarks come in response to mounting criticism over newly released documents tied to the Epstein case. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a memo asserting there is no indication Epstein maintained a “client list” or was murdered—claims that have ignited disbelief and backlash among Trump’s political base.

For years, both Trump and many of his allies have pushed for the release of a so-called Epstein client list, making the DOJ's findings particularly contentious within MAGA circles.

