Michelin Star Restaurant In Legal Trouble For Serving 'Ant' Garnished Food - Viral Dish Violated Food Safety Laws
According to government guidelines, a total of ten insect species, excluding ants, are permitted for use in food preparation. The list includes, grasshoppers, mealworms and silkworm pupae, among others, The Korea Times reported.Also Read | McDonalds worker arraigned in fatal stabbing of manager at Detroit-area restaurant
In this case, the Michelin star restaurant owner and the corporate entity have been referred to prosecutors, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety revealed on July 10.
Since ants are not on the list, their use entails violation of law under current food safety regulations. Thus, South Korea's Food Sanitation Act prohibits sale of food or additives that do not meet established standards. Violators can face a penalty of up to ₹31.1 lakh (50 million won) or imprisonment of up to five years.Also Read | Firing at Kapil Sharma's newly opened Kap's cafe in Canada | Video
Located in Gangnam District, the high-end fine dining restaurant gained traction after its signature offerings became viral on social media. Featuring a creative and globally inspired interpretations of Korean cuisine, the sherbet dish topped with edible ants became the most popular delicacy.
The restaurant used ants sourced from the US and Thailand and garnished its dishes with three to five ants per plate. Between April 2021 and January 2025, the restaurant allegedly sold platters containing three to five ants in every serving. The dish generated sales worth around ₹74.7 lakh (120 million won), corresponding to estimated 12,000 servings during this period.Also Read | Where in the world does a restaurant meal cost the most?
However, the restaurant's owner claimed that they were unaware ants were a restricted ingredient and had even introduced the ant-based dish on TV without concealment.
