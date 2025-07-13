Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Slaps 30% Tariffs On EU & Mexico, Sparks Panic Across Border


2025-07-13 05:00:54
Trump's 30% tariff on Mexican goods triggered fear and frustration across Mexico. Citizens worry about rising prices and job losses, while experts warn of a looming economic hit. The move has shaken confidence in US-Mexico ties, sparking protests and calls for urgent dialogue.

