QCDC Celebrates Youth Empowerment at ‘My Career – My Future’ Closing Ceremony
(MENAFN- qf) Doha, Qatar - 10 July 2025 – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), marked the conclusion of the seventh edition of its flagship job shadowing initiative, My Career – My Future, with a celebratory closing ceremony at Multaqa (Education City Student Center).
The ceremony brought together senior leaders from QF headed by Mr. Yousif A. Al-Naama, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of QF, alongside representatives from QCDC and 25 partner organizations, who came together to honor the achievements of over 250 high school participants.
Over the course of five days, participants were immersed in real-world work environments across a diverse range of sectors, including Medicine, Aviation, Judiciary, Tourism, Engineering, and more.
The program provides high school students with the opportunity to shadow professionals across dynamic industries, helping them explore their interests, develop key skills, and align their academic ambitions with meaningful future career paths.
“This initiative reflects our deep belief in the impact of early career exposure and practical experience in shaping informed, confident, and adaptable youth,” said Mr. Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Executive Director of QCDC. “We are proud to see this program continue to grow, thanks to the steadfast support of Qatar Foundation and the collaboration of our esteemed partners. Together, we are nurturing a generation empowered to actively contribute to Qatar’s sustainable development, in alignment with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and QF’s overarching mission to unlock human potential.”
Aligned with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, the program plays a key role in building a knowledge-based society by preparing youth for meaningful engagement in the labor market.
Participating entities ranged from Hamad Medical Corporation and Al Jazeera Media Network to Qatar Airways, North Oil Company, Ooredoo Qatar, Snoonu Trading and Services, Qatar TV, Qatar Olympic Committee, and the Investment and Trade Court, and various other leading institutions in the public and private sectors. Diverse sectors contributed to the learning experience, allowing participants to understand workplace dynamics and gain practical insight into careers aligned with Qatar’s strategic priorities.
