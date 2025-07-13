Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Merz Encourages U.S. to Strengthen Ukraine Support

2025-07-13 04:39:44
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to align with the European Union in its campaign to provide weaponry to Ukraine, particularly focusing on advanced missile defense systems.

Merz’s appeal highlights growing efforts by European leaders to reinforce Ukraine’s defenses amid ongoing conflict.

President Trump has expressed skepticism toward offering assistance without receiving something in return.

Since taking office, his administration has not greenlit any fresh aid packages for Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon halted the delivery of select air defense missiles and other guided munitions to Kyiv.

Nevertheless, these shipments resumed earlier this week, indicating a possible shift in stance.

During a speech at a forum in Rome on Thursday, Merz emphasized the importance of the U.S. sending additional Patriot missile systems—something Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has “repeatedly requested.”

The German chancellor underscored the urgency of the situation, pointing to Ukraine’s continued pleas for more substantial defensive equipment.

Merz stated that he is “in close contact” with the U.S. leadership, including Trump, on this issue.

He also mentioned that Berlin is prepared to purchase “patriot systems from the US in order to make them available to Ukraine.”

While acknowledging that the U.S. “needs some of them themselves,” Merz noted there is still “a lot of them” in inventory.

He added that defense officials are currently engaged in discussions regarding possible transfers, although no definitive agreement has been reached yet.

