Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Britain, France Deepen Nuclear Cooperation

Britain, France Deepen Nuclear Cooperation


2025-07-13 04:28:41
(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United Kingdom and France have introduced a fresh accord to enhance coordination between their respective nuclear capabilities.

This strategic move is in response to what both nations interpret as growing “threats” to European security.

In reaction, Moscow criticized the agreement as part of NATO’s explicitly anti-Russian stance, emphasizing that it would integrate the development into its defense strategies.

In a unified declaration released on Thursday, both governments asserted that their nuclear arsenals serve the purpose of safeguarding their essential national interests.

The statement emphasized, “our nuclear forces are independent, but can be coordinated and contribute significantly to the overall security of the alliance,” signaling an intent to strengthen mutual deterrence under NATO's umbrella.

During a joint appearance with French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer endorsed the initiative, referred to as the Northward declaration.

He cautioned NATO’s opponents that they “will know that any extreme threat to this continent would prompt a response from our two nations.”

His remarks underlined the commitment of both countries to act in unison against severe regional threats.

President Macron echoed the sentiment, characterizing the accord as “a message that our partners and adversaries must hear.”

However, he dismissed claims linking the agreement to any prospective coalition aimed at supporting Ukraine in the event of a truce with Russia.

His clarification suggests a narrower focus on joint deterrence, separate from ongoing discussions regarding Ukraine.

MENAFN13072025000045017167ID1109793650

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search