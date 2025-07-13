UAE: Is A Marriage By Video Call Legally Valid For Muslims?

Question: I am a Muslim planning to get married soon with my fiancée, who is currently outside the UAE. Due to a recent job change, I am unable to travel to complete the marriage formalities in person. Is it legally permissible under the UAE law to conduct the wedding via video conference? If the marriage is recognised and legally registered, will I be able to apply for a visa to bring my wife to the UAE?

Answer: The Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 on the Issuance of the Personal Status Law, which governs Muslim personal matters in the UAE, clearly structures the legal process of marriage and requires specific conditions to be fulfilled for a marriage to be registered by the UAE courts.

Recommended For You

According to Article 16 of the UAE Personal Status Law, a marriage is a civil contract between a man and a woman, which grants each party legally enforceable rights and obligations by Article 16, which reads as“Marriage is a contract concluded by the provisions of this law with elements and conditions between a man and a woman to perpetuate the marital relationship between them. It establishes rights and duties among spouses, aiming at chastity and purity, and the establishment of a stable family that spouses care for with affection and mercy.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Furthermore, Articles 18 and 19 of the UAE Personal Status Law provide for the elements of marriage and the eligibility for marriage.

A marriage should be registered with a competent UAE authority (such as the Dubai Personal Status Court in the Emirate of Dubai). This is by Article 41(1) of the UAE Personal Status Law,“The marriage contract shall be documented in the court by the legislation in force.”

A mandatory premarital medical test conducted at a UAE government hospital is required, as prescribed by court practice. The couple must meet all legal conditions and submit the necessary documents and medical examination reports. This is by Article 41 (3) of the UAE Personal Status Law,“The marriage contract should fulfil the requirements and submit the documents and medical reports stipulated by the legislation in force in this regard.”

Under certain circumstances, a marriage performed via video conference may be considered valid, subject to the approval of the relevant authority. You may contact Dubai Courts for further advice.

However, you may get married outside the UAE. However, for such a marriage to be recognised within the UAE, the following is required:

The marriage must be valid and legally registered in accordance with the law of the country where it is held.The marriage certificate must be:



Attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country

Authenticated by the UAE Embassy in that country

Further attested by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Translated into Arabic by a certified legal translator and attested by the UAE Ministry of Justice.

Upon completion of the aforementioned, you may be able to obtain a residence visa for your wife.