UAE-Based IHC Alerts Residents About Online Scammers Using Firm Name, Logo

International Holding Company (IHC), which has the highest market capitalisation in the UAE, has asked people in the country to be aware of scammers who use the company's name, logo and the names of employees for fraudulent investment opportunities.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company warned that these scamsters are trying to extract UAE residents' personal and financial details, such as credit card and bank details; therefore, they don't make payments to unknown sources.

"IHC would like to bring to the public's attention that the company's name, employee's names, and the company logo are being used by scammers to advertise fraudulent investment opportunities and tenders online and asking individuals/entities to provide personal and business information, and credit card and/or bank details in order to pay tender fee's or invest in the company," the company said in a statement to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange – where the company is listed.

The company's market capitalisation at the end of last week was Dh879.6 billion, and its shares were trading at around Dh400 per share.

IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, achieved revenue of Dh27.2 billion in the first quarter of 2025, a 41.1 per cent increase compared to Dh19.3 billion in Q1 2024. It reported a profit after tax of Dh4.1 billion.

"Before making any payments to unknown sources, we advise you always to verify that emails or domains claiming to be from IHC are legitimate by checking the sender's email address. Official communications will always come from an @ihcuae domain," the company said in the statement to inform UAE residents and its shareholders.

The company emphasised that it will never send tender requests or communications requesting personal, business or financial information via email, mail, or any other means or ask you to make any payment or investments by such means.

"If you ever receive such a request claiming to be from us, please treat it with caution and do not provide any sensitive information."