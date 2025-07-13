UAE Embassy Offers Condolences Over Texas Flash Floods

The UAE embassy in US offered "deepest condolences for the tragic loss of life" in the Texas flash floods.

Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba said "our thoughts are with those in Texas impacted by the devastating floods."

The embassy also offered its support to "those responding to the heartbreaking destruction."

At least 59 people died in the flash flooding in Texas , and casualties could be even higher, a state official said Sunday as rescuers searched frantically for missing people.

US President Donald Trump on July 6 formally declared a“major disaster” for the state of Texas under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

Officials said more than 850 people had been rescued, including some who were clinging to trees, after a sudden storm dumped up to 15 inches of rain in an area around the Guadalupe River, about 85 miles (137 km) northwest of San Antonio.

Among the missing were 27 girls from the Camp Mystic summer camp, Kerrville city manager Dalton Rice said at a press conference on Saturday evening, and there may be others beyond that.

