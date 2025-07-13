Servicemarket Introduces Tabby: Book Home Services Now, Pay Later

ServiceMarket , the UAE's leading platform for home services, has introduced a new level of convenience and affordability for its users by integrating Tabby, a leading“buy now, pay later” solution, into its platform. With this new feature, customers can now book a wide range of home services, ranging from moving and cleaning to beauty treatments and healthcare and pay later in four easy, interest-free installments.

This latest offering empowers users to enjoy high-quality services without the pressure of upfront costs. Whether it's moving homes, getting an apartment deep-cleaned, installing shelves, or scheduling an at-home salon treatment, ServiceMarket users now have the flexibility to manage their finances more efficiently.

By leveraging Tabby's seamless payment model, customers can split their total bill into four manageable payments, free of interest and hidden fees. This collaboration aligns with ServiceMarket's mission to simplify life for its users while making essential services more financially accessible.

Bana Shomali, founder of ServiceMarket, commented on the launch: "At ServiceMarket, customer convenience is at the heart of everything we do. Our goal has always been to make life easier for our customers, and partnering with Tabby is another big step toward that, giving our customers the flexibility to pay without the stress of upfront costs."

Services now available with Tabby

The Tabby integration spans across various categories, making it easier than ever to book critical and lifestyle-enhancing services with financial peace of mind:

Moving services

From apartment relocations to villa shifts, customers can now book professional movers and pay in installments, easing the financial burden typically associated with moving.

Cleaning services

Whether it's deep cleaning, sofa or mattress shampooing, or routine home cleaning, users can now spread out payments while maintaining a spotless living space.

Home maintenance services

For everything from wall mounting and curtain installation to plumbing, electrical work, and minor repairs, ServiceMarket customers can now tackle to-do lists without large upfront payments.

Beauty at home

Busy schedules and last-minute events are no longer a challenge. Users can now book salon-quality services at home-including mani-pedis, waxing, massages, and more while paying in four interest-free installments.

Healthcare services

With the new payment flexibility, essential health services such as doctor consultations, nurse visits, lab tests, and IV drips are more accessible. Users can prioritise their family's well-being without the financial strain of lump-sum payments.

AC services

In the UAE's climate, a functioning air conditioning system is a necessity. Whether it's urgent repairs, servicing, or installation, users can now stay cool and comfortable with flexible payment options.

ServiceMarket continues to stand out by offering vetted professionals, convenient scheduling, and dedicated customer support. The integration of Tabby further enhances the platform's value by providing financial flexibility and control to customers across the UAE.

As Dubai's fast-paced lifestyle demands quick and reliable solutions, this new feature ensures that users can handle their home needs-be it repairs, beauty treatments, or healthcare - instantly and affordably.

With the ServiceMarket and Tabby partnership, top-tier home services are now just a click away without the burden of upfront payments.