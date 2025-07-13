If you're curious about Bitcoin but haven't made a move yet‭, ‬you're not alone‭. ‬The hardest part is getting off zero‭. ‬That place of paralysis‭ ‬-‭ ‬where you're interested‭, ‬but overwhelmed‭ ‬-‭ ‬is where so many people get stuck‭. ‬But‭, ‬like anything‭, ‬the way forward is a single goal broken down into manageable steps‭.‬

Let's say your goal is to accumulate as much Bitcoin as possible before adoption goes mainstream‭. ‬That's a great objective‭. ‬If I were starting from zero today‭, ‬here's exactly what I'd do‭:‬

Start by opening an account with a cryptocurrency exchange‭. ‬If you're in the UAE‭, ‬BitOasis is a good option‭. ‬It's intuitive and easy to use‭. ‬You'll need to complete a process called KYC‭, ‬or Know Your Customer‭, ‬by providing basic ID documents‭. ‬Down the road‭, ‬the platform might ask you to verify your knowledge about investing before allowing higher-level transactions‭. ‬Don't stress‭, ‬it's standard and manageable‭. ‬

Don't throw your savings at Bitcoin right away‭. ‬Don't think you have to go in even with a few thousand dirhams‭. ‬Start with Dh100‭, ‬Dh250‭, ‬or Dh500‭. ‬Pick an amount you can afford to‭ ‬lose and more importantly‭, ‬afford to continue investing regularly‭. ‬Think small‭, ‬sustainable‭, ‬and repeatable‭.‬

Pick a daily‭, ‬weekly‭, ‬or monthly investment amount and stick to it‭. ‬This strategy is called dollar-cost averaging‭, ‬and it protects you from trying to‭ ‬“time”‭ ‬the market‭. ‬You'll be buying Bitcoin at a variety of prices‭, ‬and over time‭, ‬that averages out‭. ‬The key here is long-term commitment‭. ‬You're not in this to make a quick buck‭ ‬-‭ ‬you're buying and holding a scarce digital asset‭. ‬After years of struggling to save regularly‭, ‬doing this with Bitcoin has proved not only doable but also addictive‭. ‬Remember‭: ‬there will only ever be 21‭ ‬million Bitcoins‭. ‬And institutional investors are already‭ ‬scooping them up in a major way‭. ‬That alone is reason enough to get serious‭.‬

Understanding why Bitcoin matters is essential‭. ‬Start with reading‭ ‬The Bitcoin Standard‭ ‬by Saifedean Ammous‭. ‬Watch Strategy founder and Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor's talks‭ ‬-‭ ‬he speaks clearly and compellingly about Bitcoin's value from a corporate perspective‭, ‬but it translates to individuals‭, ‬too‭. ‬I also like Mark Moss‭, ‬who talks about how to retire using Bitcoin on YouTube‭. ‬Subscribe to Bitcoin newsletters like‭ ‬The Daily Bitcoiner‭ ‬and set up Google Alerts for‭ ‬“Bitcoin news”‭ ‬to stay in the loop‭.‬

This part might surprise you‭. ‬But in the beginning‭, ‬don't talk about your investments‭. ‬Most people don't understand Bitcoin and their scepticism will chip away at your confidence‭. ‬They might also make fun of you‭. (‬The joke's on them‭, ‬but it will probably take awhile for that to become apparent‭. ‬Who needs ridicule from the obtuse‭?) ‬Instead‭, ‬seek out‭ ‬others who are knowledgeable and positive about the space‭. ‬It'll help you stay grounded as you learn‭.‬

Bitcoin isn't a sprint‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's a marathon‭. ‬This isn't crypto madness‭; ‬it's sound money‭. ‬The learning curve is steep‭, ‬but it's worth it‭. ‬Over time‭, ‬as your knowledge grows‭, ‬so will your conviction‭. ‬And as your Bitcoin balance grows‭, ‬you'll reach a point where you're ready to take the next step‭.‬

When you reach an amount you'd be uncomfortable losing‭ ‬-‭ ‬only you will know when this is‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's time to move your Bitcoin off the exchange and into a wallet you control‭. ‬A hardware wallet like Ledger is a great option‭. ‬This will involve setting up a‭ ‬“seed phrase”‭ ‬-‭ ‬a set of words that gives you access to your Bitcoin‭. ‬Never lose it‭. ‬Never share it‭. ‬Keep it safe in multiple secure locations‭.‬

Once you're comfortable with Bitcoin‭, ‬you might want to expand your learning‭: ‬Raoul Pal is a brilliant voice in the space‭. ‬Coach John Vasquez‭ (‬coach JV‭) ‬offers accessible foundational courses‭. ‬Mike Dillard's‭ ‬“Richer Every Day”‭ ‬community and his Crypto 101‭ ‬course are excellent resources‭. ‬Eventually‭, ‬maybe other large‭, ‬mid or small cap projects will catch your eye‭. ‬Always do your own research‭. ‬As you go deeper‭, ‬DCA still applies‭. ‬But also remember‭: ‬altcoins are riskier‭. ‬Some may‭ ‬yield massive returns‭. ‬Others may not‭. ‬Always invest only what you're willing to lose‭.‬

If we're heading into a bull run‭, ‬and it seems like we might be‭, ‬it's tempting to jump on every new coin‭. ‬Be cautious‭. ‬Don't buy at the top out of FOMO‭ (‬fear of missing out‭) ‬and don't give into FUD‭ (‬fear‭, ‬uncertainty‭, ‬and doubt‭). ‬Stay grounded in what you've learned‭, ‬and what goal you are pursuing‭. ‬

As your confidence grows‭, ‬something else happens‭. ‬Your mindset starts to shift‭. ‬You begin to notice more conversations‭, ‬resources‭, ‬and people in this space‭. ‬You've awakened your reticular activating system to something new‭, ‬which means your awareness has expanded‭. ‬You're now open to new possibilities and in many ways‭, ‬that's what this entire journey is about‭. ‬