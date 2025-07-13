Realty Sector Sees Significant Growth In Mortgage Activity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: The volume of mortgage transactions of the real estate sector in Qatar recorded 117 transactions with a total amount of QR4.664bn in May this year.

This shows a surge of 103 percent when compared to the previous month as the volume of mortgage transactions during April 2025 amounted to 114 transactions, with a total value of QR2.299bn.

Doha Municipality and Al Rayyan Municipality registered the highest number of mortgage transactions with 31 (equivalent to 26.5 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Wakrah Municipality with 19 transactions (equivalent to 16.2 percent).

Then Al Khor, Al Dhakira and Umm Slal municipalities with 9 transactions each (equivalent to 7.7 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, according to data released by Ministry of Justice.

In April this year, Al Rayyan Municipality recorded the highest number of mortgage transactions with 37 transactions, equivalent to 32.5 percent of the total number of mortgaged properties.

This was followed by Al Doha with 35 transactions equivalent to 30.7 percent and Al Doha Municipality with 35 transactions representing 30.7 percent of the total.

And then both Al Warkah and Umm Salal municipalities with 15 transactions each 13.2 percent of the total mortgaged properties.

Regarding the value of mortgages in May 2025, Doha Municipality comes first with amount of QR3.080bn while Al Khor and Al Dhakira Municipality registered the lowest value which reached QR12.647m and QR233m respectively.

The real estate trading data during the month shows that the real estate sector continues its steady growth strongly in various investment and commercial fields, thus continuing the active trading movement witnessed by the sector during the recent period, especially with the issuance of new laws and decisions related to real estate brokerage, real estate registration and documentation, ownership and usufruct, in addition to laws attracting local and foreign capital.

This data also confirms the strength and solidity of the foundations of the Qatari economy and the continued growth of the real estate sector as one of its main components.

Considering the indicator of movement of mortgage transactions by studying the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties to the ratio of their financial value, the data revealed the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties is greater than the ratio of the amounts of mortgage transactions in all municipalities that witnessed mortgage transactions, except for Doha and Al Wakrah municipalities

It was also revealed that the amounts of mortgage transactions achieved a higher rate compared to the number of mortgage transactions.

A quick glance and tracking the movement and volume of mortgage transactions that were processed during May this year it was found that Doha Municipality registered five mortgaged properties while Al Rayyan one property.

The volume of mortgage transactions for the top ten properties reached 86 percent of the total value of the mortgage transactions that were processed during May this year.

Meanwhile, during May this year the trading movement in the residential units witnessed 213 deals with a total value of QR454.693m.

The trading volume revealed the value of top ten properties for May 2025 which registered six properties in Doha Municipality, two properties in Al Rayyan, and one property each in Umm Slal and Al Dhaayen municipalities.