Al Annabi Begin Training In Austria

Under coach Julen Lopetegui, Qatar's national football team has arrived in Austria for a 17-day training camp from July 11-27.

The team is preparing for the crucial fourth stage of the AFC Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 30-man squad features veteran captain Hassan Al Haydos, who has returned from retirement. This intensive camp will allow the Spanish tactician to fine-tune strategies and implement his vision for the upcoming qualifiers.