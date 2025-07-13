Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al Annabi Begin Training In Austria

Al Annabi Begin Training In Austria


2025-07-13 04:13:55
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Under coach Julen Lopetegui, Qatar's national football team has arrived in Austria for a 17-day training camp from July 11-27.

The team is preparing for the crucial fourth stage of the AFC Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 30-man squad features veteran captain Hassan Al Haydos, who has returned from retirement. This intensive camp will allow the Spanish tactician to fine-tune strategies and implement his vision for the upcoming qualifiers.

MENAFN13072025000063011010ID1109793612

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search