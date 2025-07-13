403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Urges OPCW to Probe Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia has formally appealed to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to examine its allegations that Ukrainian forces are deploying harmful chemical munitions.
At a recent gathering of the OPCW Executive Council in The Hague, Russian representative Vladimir Tarabrin claimed that “the Russian side continues to document not only instances of Ukrainian nationalists using toxic chemicals and military-grade poison agents, but also evidence of a widespread system for their mass production in Ukraine.”
Moscow, he noted, has called on the organization to send specialists to confirm its claims.
Earlier in the month, Russia revealed what it described as the discovery of an improvised laboratory supposedly utilized by Ukrainian forces to house chloropicrin — a banned choking substance under the Chemical Weapons Convention.
Russian officials asserted that Ukrainian troops have been dispersing harmful chemicals via unmanned aerial vehicles.
Meanwhile, Kiev has made a similar appeal to the OPCW this month, urging an investigation into what it described as Russia’s unlawful deployment of chemical munitions.
Just last Friday, Germany and the Netherlands accused Russian troops of releasing choking agents into Ukrainian trenches, further intensifying the mutual accusations of chemical warfare.
At a recent gathering of the OPCW Executive Council in The Hague, Russian representative Vladimir Tarabrin claimed that “the Russian side continues to document not only instances of Ukrainian nationalists using toxic chemicals and military-grade poison agents, but also evidence of a widespread system for their mass production in Ukraine.”
Moscow, he noted, has called on the organization to send specialists to confirm its claims.
Earlier in the month, Russia revealed what it described as the discovery of an improvised laboratory supposedly utilized by Ukrainian forces to house chloropicrin — a banned choking substance under the Chemical Weapons Convention.
Russian officials asserted that Ukrainian troops have been dispersing harmful chemicals via unmanned aerial vehicles.
Meanwhile, Kiev has made a similar appeal to the OPCW this month, urging an investigation into what it described as Russia’s unlawful deployment of chemical munitions.
Just last Friday, Germany and the Netherlands accused Russian troops of releasing choking agents into Ukrainian trenches, further intensifying the mutual accusations of chemical warfare.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment