Oil Demand Falters As Trade Tensions Stir Market

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Oil prices have shifted sharply this week, with demand forecasts now under pressure from escalating trade tensions fuelled by fresh tariffs. Brent crude is trading in the high‐60s per barrel, while benchmark WTI hovers around mid‐60s, reflecting growing investor caution. Analysts point to revised supply and demand projections as indicators of a changing market landscape.

An International Energy Agency monthly report has cut its global oil‐demand growth forecast for 2025 to 700,000 bpd, the slowest pace since 2009 outside the pandemic, down from 720,000 bpd last month. The downgrade reflects weaker consumption in emerging markets and a cooling US‐China trade outlook. Supply continues to outpace demand as OPEC+ ramps up production; global output in June rose by about 950,000 bpd to reach 105.6 mbpd.

The IEA notes the oil market remains technically in surplus, with inventories building globally-even as regional stock draws persist. Oil runs at refineries have slowed, particularly in the US and China, enabling downward revisions in demand projections. Enverus Intelligence Research offers a counter‐view, pointing to balanced OECD inventories and sustained summer demand north of 1 mbpd, which may support higher prices.

The US Energy Information Administration expects US crude oil production to plateau at roughly 13.4 mbpd in 2025, dropping modestly later this year as lower prices curb drilling activity. Despite this, producers remain vulnerable to profit erosion unless prices stabilise in the $65–70 range.

President Trump's trade moves have reignited fears of another global trade war, with new tariff letters dispatched to Brazil, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines and others this week. Threats of 50% duties on exports such as copper, semiconductor components and auto parts are weighing heavily on commodity‐linked equity markets and raising recession risk concerns. Oil prices dropped more than 2% on Thursday as benchmark futures responded to the potential hit to economic growth.

See also Dubai Sets Record with Blockchain-Powered Property Sell-Out

While some market participants remain in“wait‐and‐see” mode, given Trump's unpredictability and history of policy reversals, the overarching effect is to dampen demand forecasts. Onyx Capital's head of research, Harry Tchilinguirian, cautions against overreaction but acknowledges that tariffs are adding to inflationary pressures and may reinforce Federal Reserve caution.

Geopolitical flashpoints in the Middle East continue to influence sentiment. Oil surged in June as Iran threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, which handles almost 20% of world oil shipments, but prices eased once the waterway remained open. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia raised official prices to consumers, citing strong demand in China's post‐pandemic recovery, though refiners are reporting margin squeezes.

Financial institutions have started to reflect this shifting environment in their projections. A Reuters‐polled group of 40 analysts revised Brent average forecasts for 2025 to $67.86 per barrel-up marginally from May-while predicting demand growth of only around 730,000 bpd. JP Morgan cut its annual Brent estimate to $66, citing rising OPEC+ output and sluggish consumption. TD Economics trimmed its forecast further, expecting 2025 WTI to average near $62, warning of sustained downward pressure from trade risk and oversupply.

Two factors loom large over the coming months. First, the path of trade tensions: further tariff escalations or retaliatory actions could erode industrial activity and fuel sales. Second, OPEC+ strategy: with the bloc unconstrained in raising output, additional production could overwhelm tepid demand, pushing prices below current levels. The IEA projects supply growth for 2025 at 2.1 mbpd, while demand is seen rising just 700 kbpd.

On the financial front, hedge fund positioning has turned cautious, registering the sharpest drop in bullish sentiment since February. Traders are forecasting narrower price ranges ahead, with elevated volatility as tariff developments hit market headlines.

See also Peace Deal Declared to End“12‐Day War”

Forward‐looking forecasts remain mixed. EIA projects Brent to average $68.89 in 2025 and $58.48 in 2026, marking a seasonal decline. Enverus suggests the upside remains intact if demand holds steady, especially with summer driving season underway. Market watchers also note that rising gas‐to‐oil switching costs, refinery restarts and diminished spare capacity could temper price declines.

China's consumption is also under scrutiny. While Beijing seeks to stimulate growth through fiscal and monetary tools, investor sentiment remains fragile. Saudi's decision to push prices higher was based on perceived strengthening in Chinese demand, but many analysts caution that any slow‐down could rapidly tip the balance.

Emerging long‐term trends offer some balance. IEA's long‐term outlook suggests oil demand will continue rising through the late 2020s, driven by non‐OECD economies and slower clean‐energy adoption, delaying peak demand beyond 2030. Nonetheless, short‐term price direction seems firmly tied to macroeconomic risks and geopolitical dynamics.

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?