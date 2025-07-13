VIDEO: Police Academy Participates In 'Basel Tattoo' Military Music Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Basel: The Qatar Police academy made a remarkable presence at the opening of the "Basel Tattoo" military music festival, which continues until July 19 in the Swiss city of Basel, with the participation of bands from around the world.

The opening ceremony featured a distinguished military musical performance by the Academy's team, showcasing professional military execution that combined high discipline with silent infantry movements to the rhythms of military music, reflecting the level of training and competence of the Academy's members.

The opening ceremony was attended by HE Legal Advisor to HE the Minister of Interior and General Supervisor of the Police academy Major General Dr. Abdullah Yousef Al Mal, along with Vice President of the Academy and Director of the Police College Colonel Fahad Saeed Al Subaie.

This is the Police academy's first participation in the Basel Tattoo, one of the most prominent military cultural events in Europe, watched by more than one million viewers annually.

The participation comes within the framework of the Ministry of Interior's commitment to strengthening Qatar's representation in international forums and highlighting institutional values based on discipline, training, and professional excellence.