Montenegro Statehood Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the people of Montenegro on your Statehood Day.
As NATO Allies, our nations share a commitment to securing a safer and more prosperous future. We look forward to deepening our partnership across infrastructure, energy, defense, and technology, while working together to promote peace and stability in the Western Balkans. On this special day, we celebrate the enduring friendship between our countries and commend Montenegro for its leadership in pledging to meet NATO’s 5 percent defense spending goal, a testament to our shared dedication to security and collective defense.
