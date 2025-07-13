Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Montenegro Statehood Day

Montenegro Statehood Day


2025-07-13 04:00:15

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the people of Montenegro on your Statehood Day.

As NATO Allies, our nations share a commitment to securing a safer and more prosperous future. We look forward to deepening our partnership across infrastructure, energy, defense, and technology, while working together to promote peace and stability in the Western Balkans. On this special day, we celebrate the enduring friendship between our countries and commend Montenegro for its leadership in pledging to meet NATO’s 5 percent defense spending goal, a testament to our shared dedication to security and collective defense.

MENAFN13072025004514009831ID1109793555

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search