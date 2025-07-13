UK: More Than 70 Arrests At Palestine Action Ban Protests

LONDON, July 13 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Seventy-one arrests have been made at protests across the UK against Palestine Action being proscribed a terror group, police have said.

Forces in London, Cardiff and Manchester each made a number of arrests on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Palestine Action was proscribed by the government under the Terrorism Act of 2000 as of last Saturday, meaning membership of or support for the group is a criminal offence.

The Metropolitan Police made 41 arrests on suspicion of showing support for a proscribed organisation, with one person also arrested for common assault, as demonstrators gathered in the capital for a second weekend.

Two groups of protesters gathered in Parliament Square in the capital shortly after 13:00 BST on Saturday.

Some held placards bearing the words:“I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

Demonstrators were also seen lying on top of each other while police officers searched bags, taking ID cards and handmade signs.

Police carried some of the protesters away and led others into police vans – with the last protester being removed from the Nelson Mandela statue just after 14:30 BST.

The Met said officers will act when criminal offences – including expressing support for proscribed groups or organisations through“chanting, wearing clothing or displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos” – are committed.

South Wales Police arrested 13 people during a protest outside the BBC offices near Cardiff's Central Square, all on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation.

South Wales Police said it“supports the right for people to make their voices heard through protest providing it is done lawfully”.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police said 16 individuals had been arrested under the Terrorism Act of 2000 as officers responded to a protest in St Peter's Square in the city centre.

The protests were organised by campaign group Defend Our Juries.

A protest in London last weekend saw 29 people arrested.

Palestine Action has engaged in activities that have predominantly targeted arms companies since the start of the current war in Gaza.

The move to proscribe the organisation came after two Voyager aircraft were sprayed with paint by activists who broke into RAF Brize Norton in June – an incident for which the group claimed responsibility.

Four people have since been remanded into custody charged with conspiracy to commit criminal damage and conspiracy to enter a prohibited place knowingly for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the UK.

Another woman, previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail, while a man was released without charge.

The incident also prompted a security review across UK military airbases.

In July, MPs voted to amend legislation to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the group had a“long history” of criminal damage.

“Its activity has increased in frequency and severity [since 2024],” she added.

“The UK's defence enterprise is vital to the nation's national security and this government will not tolerate those that put that security at risk.”

But critics have accused the government of misusing the legislation, and have questioned whether Palestine Action should be considered a terrorist group.

A legal challenge attempting to temporarily block the proscription failed.

Raza Husain KC, barrister for Palestine Action's co-founder Huda Ammori, told a court that banning the group would constitute an“authoritarian abuse” of power.

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza in response to the 7 October 2023 attack by Hamas, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

More than 57,800 people have since been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. - NNN-AGENCIES