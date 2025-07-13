South Korean Prez Lee Appoints Five Vice Ministers, Seven Vice Ministerial-Level Officials
Choi Eun-ok, former chief of the office of high education policy at the education ministry, was appointed the vice education minister, Yonhap news agency reported.
Lee appointed Koo Hyuk-chae, head of the office of planning and coordination at the Ministry of Science and ICT, as the first vice minister of science.
Kang Yun-jin, director general for patriots and veterans associations cooperation at the veterans ministry, was promoted to vice minister.
Kang Hee-up, chief of the Metropolitan Transport Commission, was appointed the second vice minister of land and transport. Roh Yong-seok, head of the office of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) policy at the SME and start-ups ministry, was promoted to vice minister.
Lee also appointed seven vice ministerial-level officials, including the minister of government legislation and chief of the disease control and prevention agency.
Hong So-young, who currently leads the Military Manpower Administration's central regional office, was appointed the commissioner of the administration to become the country's first female chief of the agency.
