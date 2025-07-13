Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU, US Relations Face Uncertain Future

2025-07-13 03:43:24
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed doubts that relations with the United States will ever revert to their previous state, highlighting ongoing friction with Washington regarding heightened tariffs on European products.

In February, US President Donald Trump imposed a 20 percent tariff on European imports, prompting the European Union to retaliate with its own set of trade sanctions.

Subsequently, Trump reduced the tariffs to 10 percent, contingent upon negotiations, and this temporary reduction has now been prolonged until early August.

“We believe that tariffs are a loss for everyone. But we are not naive either: we know that the relationship with the US may never go back to what it used to be,” von der Leyen declared during an economic and industrial forum held in Rome on Thursday.

Stabilizing ties with the United States remains the EU’s foremost objective, von der Leyen emphasized.

“We are working tirelessly to find an initial understanding,” she remarked.

The EU leader described Washington as “the most important trading and investment partner” for Brussels.

According to data from Eurostat, in 2024 the US was the largest exporter of goods to the EU and ranked as the second most significant destination for EU exports after China.

