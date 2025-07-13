403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU, US Relations Face Uncertain Future
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed doubts that relations with the United States will ever revert to their previous state, highlighting ongoing friction with Washington regarding heightened tariffs on European products.
In February, US President Donald Trump imposed a 20 percent tariff on European imports, prompting the European Union to retaliate with its own set of trade sanctions.
Subsequently, Trump reduced the tariffs to 10 percent, contingent upon negotiations, and this temporary reduction has now been prolonged until early August.
“We believe that tariffs are a loss for everyone. But we are not naive either: we know that the relationship with the US may never go back to what it used to be,” von der Leyen declared during an economic and industrial forum held in Rome on Thursday.
Stabilizing ties with the United States remains the EU’s foremost objective, von der Leyen emphasized.
“We are working tirelessly to find an initial understanding,” she remarked.
The EU leader described Washington as “the most important trading and investment partner” for Brussels.
According to data from Eurostat, in 2024 the US was the largest exporter of goods to the EU and ranked as the second most significant destination for EU exports after China.
In February, US President Donald Trump imposed a 20 percent tariff on European imports, prompting the European Union to retaliate with its own set of trade sanctions.
Subsequently, Trump reduced the tariffs to 10 percent, contingent upon negotiations, and this temporary reduction has now been prolonged until early August.
“We believe that tariffs are a loss for everyone. But we are not naive either: we know that the relationship with the US may never go back to what it used to be,” von der Leyen declared during an economic and industrial forum held in Rome on Thursday.
Stabilizing ties with the United States remains the EU’s foremost objective, von der Leyen emphasized.
“We are working tirelessly to find an initial understanding,” she remarked.
The EU leader described Washington as “the most important trading and investment partner” for Brussels.
According to data from Eurostat, in 2024 the US was the largest exporter of goods to the EU and ranked as the second most significant destination for EU exports after China.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment