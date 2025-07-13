403
1,400+ Job Offers, 83pc Success Rate Sunstone Raises the Bar in MBA Placements
New Delhi, 11 July 2025 — Sunstone, one of India's most prominent higher education services companies, has reached a landmark milestone by securing 1,400+ confirmed job offers for its MBA and PGDM Class of 2024 on 30+ campuses across India. The audited placement report, confirmed by Brickworks Analytics—the same firm that audits top IIMs—highlights Sunstone's student-centric, results-oriented education philosophy.
Sunstone again redefines management education with a focus on employability at its core. With 578+ recruiters from 24+ industries, including marquee recruiters such as Reliance Retail, PhonePe, Axis Bank, and Aditya Birla, 83% of students who were eligible got placement offers—many beyond entry-level positions. The best offer made was that of ₹26 LPA, with 8+ students securing international offers, marking a change in access to global opportunities for students.
What makes this placement unique is not only the numbers, but also the access to opportunity that it provides for students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Patna, Guwahati, and Coimbatore. A large number of the Class of 2024 were first-generation postgraduates, demonstrating Sunstone's role in social mobility and career transformation.
“In a landscape where ROI is increasingly scrutinised, Sunstone offers a 63% better ROI compared to private institutions and provides 7X more recruiter access than many Tier-1 private management colleges,” said Ashish Munjal, Co-founder & CEO of Sunstone. “We are committed to an education model where learning outcomes are directly tied to employability. Our placement results this year are not just numbers—they’re proof that transformation is possible, scalable, and inclusive.”
Beyond placements, Sunstone is oriented towards real-world readiness. Students are certified in industry-specific tools like Google Ads, SEO, and Power BI and get hands-on support through mock interviews, resume building, and mentorship sessions. Initiatives such as the Dream Job Policy, through which students can seek up to 3 more appropriate positions even post-placement, and programs like Launchpad (a startup incubator) and the Global Immersion Program provide exposure and international experience.
With its innovative Sunstone Coins system, students are even incentivised for active engagement in the learning process - redeemable against fee for tuition - making the learning experience not only meaningful but measurable too.
Sunstone's 2024 placement figures validate its status as a new-age pioneer in employment-focused MBA education - one that is inclusive, practical, and future-focused.
