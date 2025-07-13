Kerala: 4 Film Celebrities Under Scanner For Ties To Instagram Influencer Rinzy Mumthaz Arrested With MDMA

Kochi: Police were left stunned after discovering the deep connections Instagram influencer Rinzy Mumthaz had with the Malayalam film industry following her recent arrest in a major drug case. Rinzy was caught with MDMA during a raid at her Kakkanad flat, and investigations have since revealed her role as a key supplier of drugs to prominent figures in the film world.

The raid, carried out by the DANSAF team on a statewide strike day, also led to the arrest of Yasar Arafat - a major link in the supply of synthetic drugs from Bengaluru to Kochi. Rinzy was with Yasar at the time of his arrest. Upon checking her phone, police uncovered extensive records of drug-related communications, including WhatsApp chats detailing large-scale purchases and sales. Payment transactions were traced through Google Pay and even cryptocurrency platforms.

Film stars under scrutiny

Phone records showed that Rinzy had been in regular contact with four individuals, including well-known film stars and a director, over the past four months. Based on this data, police reached out to them for questioning. The film celebrities claimed they were in contact with Rinzy solely for promotional purposes related to their movies. However, police remain skeptical and are investigating whether financial transactions took place between Rinzy and these individuals.

The police are also examining whether drugs were distributed during film promotional events and on movie sets. According to the investigation team, Rinzy earned a reputation in the industry for her ability to discreetly supply drugs, especially to young actors. She is currently in judicial remand, and the investigation team plans to request her custody for further interrogation.

WhatsApp chats and financial trails

The investigation has unearthed several damning pieces of evidence. Rinzy's WhatsApp chats with known drug dealers point to her pivotal role in the supply chain, especially within the entertainment industry. Police believe she regularly supplied MDMA and other synthetic drugs during film shoots and high-profile parties.

In addition to the celebrities already contacted, the police have compiled a list of others who were in touch with Rinzy or allegedly received drugs through her. These include notable figures from the Malayalam film industry. Investigators say that the financial transactions involved were conducted through multiple channels - from traditional digital wallets to anonymous cryptocurrency payments.

Authorities say Rinzy Mumthaz, widely followed on Instagram, was more than just a social media influencer - she operated as what they now call a "drug lady" in the industry.