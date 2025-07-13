Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israel Releases Airstrike Video Claims 35 Hamas Targets Hit In Gaza


2025-07-13 03:11:38
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Israeli army released footage claiming airstrikes on Hamas sites in Beit Hanoun, Gaza. Says 35 targets struck by fighter jets. Video posted on social media platform X. Time or location couldn't be verified. Ceasefire talks in Qatar hit roadblock. Main hurdle: Israeli withdrawal terms. Hostage release, troop pullout under negotiation. No breakthrough yet in Israel-Hamas dialogue.

MENAFN13072025007385015968ID1109793494

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search