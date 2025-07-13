Israel Releases Airstrike Video Claims 35 Hamas Targets Hit In Gaza
Israeli army released footage claiming airstrikes on Hamas sites in Beit Hanoun, Gaza. Says 35 targets struck by fighter jets. Video posted on social media platform X. Time or location couldn't be verified. Ceasefire talks in Qatar hit roadblock. Main hurdle: Israeli withdrawal terms. Hostage release, troop pullout under negotiation. No breakthrough yet in Israel-Hamas dialogue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment