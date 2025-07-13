Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AAIB Report Deeper AI‐171 Investigation, Demands Victim's Kin, Calls It Unacceptable!


2025-07-13 03:11:38
A close relative of Sanket Goswami calls the AAIB's preliminary report 'unacceptable,' questioning midnight release and lack of clarity on pilot dialogue ('Why did you cut off?'). They demand full transparency on technical, maintenance checks and expert-led investigation to end speculation and restore public trust.

