'Car Ran Over Us...Sustained Injuries On Chest And Neck' Says Victim Of Audi Car Accident

2025-07-13 03:11:30
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The victim has called for strict action against the driver of a speeding Audi car that ran over five people sleeping on a footpath in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area earlier this week. According to Delhi Police, the driver who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident has been arrested.

“The incident occurred around 1:45 am on July 9, and the driver of the car, Utsav Shekhar (40), was arrested”, an official told PTI, adding that his medical reports confirmed that he was drunk at the time of the incident.

Narayani, a victim, told ANI, "The car ran over us... Me, my husband and children got injured. I got unconscious after being run over and sustained injuries on the chest and neck... We have been sleeping here (on the footpath) since many years..."

By the time officers reached the scene, the injured were already taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Another victim, Ramchander said,“We were sleeping when the car hit us at around 1 AM... Two people were injured, but then my wife's ear was also injured, and her rib was broken... The police took us to the hospital... There should be action against the driver...”

The victims have been identified as Ladhi (40), her eight-year-old daughter Bimla, husband Sabami alias Chirma (45), Ram Chander (45) and his wife Narayani (35), all residents of Rajasthan.

Police said legal action has been initiated against the accused and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and assess any additional negligence.

(This is a developing story)

