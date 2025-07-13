Who Is Ujjwal Nikam? Rajya Sabha Nominee And Prosecutor In 26/11 Mumbai Attack Trial Against Ajmal Kasab

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Droupadi Murmu nominated four prominent leaders to the Rajya Sabha on Saturday, July 12. One of them is Advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujjwal Deorao Nikam.

Who is Ujjwal Deorao Nikam?

Ujjwal Deorao Nikam is a public prosecutor known for handling high-profile criminal cases. He hails from Maharashtra's Jalgaon.

One of the key cases he handled as the Special Public Prosecutor was the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack trial. The celebrated lawyer had represented Maharashtra and lead the prosecution against terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

The 1991 Bombay bomb blasts case, the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, and the 2003 Gateway of India bombings are among other terror-related cases where he represented Maharashtra.

Nikam also argued in major cases such as the Gulshan Kumar murder case and the murder trial of BJP leader Pramod Mahaja , News 18 reported.

In his decades-long career, Nikam worked under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, the Hindu reported.

Nikam has also received several awards for his contribution to the legal field. In 2016, the Government of India awarded him the prestigious Padma Shri.

Ujjwal Nikam is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. He lost Maharashtra's Mumbai North Central seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Ujjwal Nikam, saying that his“devotion to the legal field and to our Constitution is exemplary.”

Nikam "has not only been a successful lawyer but also been at the forefront of seeking justice in important cases," PM Modi said, adding that during his entire legal career, he has always worked to strengthen Constitutional values and ensure common citizens are always treated with dignity.

"It's gladdening that the President of India has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. My best wishes for his Parliamentary innings," Nikam said.

'Its a proud moment for me'

On being nominated to the Rajya Sabha , Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said, "Its a proud moment for me. I never thought or expected to be nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha by the President of India."

He said he had received a phone call from PM Narendra Modi, who had asked him“if he should talk in Hi

ndi or in Marathi. Both of us started laughing.”

"He then spoke to me in Marathi and told me that the President wants to give me responsibility, after which he informed me about the President's decision. I immediately said yes...," Nikam said.

"I want to thank the President, the Prime Minister and the party leadership. I assure that I will discharge my duties as a member of the Rajya Sabha, representing the President of India, truly and honestly...," he added.

Besides Nikam, three others have also been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Murmu. They are Former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master , and historian Meenakshi Jain.