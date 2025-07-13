Bilquis Mir Nominated As CD For 1St Khelo India Water Sports Games
The nomination was formally conveyed by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association. In a letter addressed to the Director General, Youth Services and Sports Department, J&K, the IKCA has requested that Mir's services be made available to oversee this prestigious national-level event.
The three-day championship will feature kayaking, canoeing, and rowing events across Dal Lake and other selected venues, placing Srinagar firmly on the national map for water-based adventure and sporting excellence.
A venue recce is being conducted by senior competition officials, including Bilquis Mir (Canoeing and Kayaking) and Saji Thomas (Rowing). Their visit is focused on evaluating infrastructure readiness and fine-tuning logistical arrangements to ensure the event runs seamlessly.Read Also Srinagar To Host First Ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival Next Month J&K Athletes Shine At All India Inter SAI Rowing Championship
