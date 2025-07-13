Bilquis Mir Nominated As CD For 1St Khelo India Water Sports Games

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir's Bilquis Mir, a trailblazer in Indian water sports and the country's first woman Olympic jury member (Paris 2024), has been nominated as the Competition Director for the First Khelo India Water Sports Games, slated to be held in Srinagar from August 21 to 23.

The nomination was formally conveyed by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association. In a letter addressed to the Director General, Youth Services and Sports Department, J&K, the IKCA has requested that Mir's services be made available to oversee this prestigious national-level event.

The three-day championship will feature kayaking, canoeing, and rowing events across Dal Lake and other selected venues, placing Srinagar firmly on the national map for water-based adventure and sporting excellence.

A venue recce is being conducted by senior competition officials, including Bilquis Mir (Canoeing and Kayaking) and Saji Thomas (Rowing). Their visit is focused on evaluating infrastructure readiness and fine-tuning logistical arrangements to ensure the event runs seamlessly.

Read Also Srinagar To Host First Ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival Next Month J&K Athletes Shine At All India Inter SAI Rowing Championship