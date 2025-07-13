MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 11, 2025 9:31 am - Hometown Hero's 10th-inning Single Plates De La Cruz With Game-Winner; Caminero Raps Two Homers in Losing Cause

Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson laced a one-out single, plating Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning in his hometown stadium, Truist Park, to lift the National League to a 3-2 triumph over the American League in a simulation of the All-Star Game via Strat-O-Matic (@strat-o-matic), the market leader in sports simulations.

In the simulation, the A.L. scored first on a third-inning leadoff home run by Tampa Bay third baseman Junior Caminero. The N.L. answered with two in the bottom of the fourth, with Los Angeles catcher Will Smith and Chicago outfielder Kyle Tucker plating runs with consecutive RBI hits. After the Junior Circuit tied it in the fifth on Caminero's second solo homer of the game, the game remained even until Olson's game-winner off Boston's Aroldis Chapman brought in automatic runner De La Cruz.

San Diego reliever Jason Adam earned the win with a scoreless 10th inning, aided when Colorado catcher Hunter Goodman threw out automatic runner Jonathan Aranda of Tampa Bay attempting to steal third with one out. Adam then fanned Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk to keep the game tied and set up Olson's heroics in the bottom of the frame.

Olson and Arizona 2B Ketel Marte had two hits each to lead the N.L. Seattle closer Andrés Muñoz struck out the side in a scoreless eighth to pace the A.L. pitchers.

American........ 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 8 0

National........ 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 3 10 1

WP: Adam; LP: Chapman

HR: Caminero 2

About Strat-O-Matic

Strat-O-Matic was invented by 11-year-old Hal Richman in his bedroom in Great Neck, N.Y. in 1948 as a result of his frustration with the statistical randomness of other baseball board games. He discovered that the statistical predictability of dice would give his game the realism he craved. Over the next decade, he perfected the game at summer camp and then as a student at Bucknell University. After producing All-Star sets in 1961 and '62, he parlayed a $5,000 loan from his father (and made a deal that if it didn't work out he would work for his father's insurance company) into the original 1962 Strat-O-Matic Baseball season game. Needless to say, Hal never had to take a job with his father.

Strat-O-Matic, based in Glen Head, NY and on the Internet at , manufactures the top selling sports board games and realism/stats sports digital games. The Company publishes baseball, football, basketball and hockey games to play both on and off your computer and mobile screens.“Strat-O” games are known throughout the sports community for their statistical realism and accuracy. The Company has the world's greatest sports game stat libraries with top-of-the-line seasons dating back to the early 1900's. At the start of the 2016 MLB season, Strat-O-Matic introduced Baseball Daily, its first product featuring digital player cards that update every day to reflect real life current player performance as the season progresses.

The Company has a loyal celebrity following including a bevy of sports broadcasters such as Bob Costas, Jon Miller, Tim Kurkjian and Dan Shulman, former MLB'ers Keith Hernandez, Doug Glanville and Cal Ripken Jr., and sports super fans including Drew Carey, Ben Bernanke, Bryant Gumbel, Spike Lee and Tim Robbins. More information is available at: .