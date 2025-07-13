403
China’s President Set to Attend 2025 APEC Summit
(MENAFN) China’s President Xi Jinping is reportedly set to attend the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea later this year, while US President Donald Trump has yet to confirm his participation, according to a report by a news agency on Saturday.
The information was shared by journalist Jeong Kyu-jae, who revealed insights from a Friday luncheon meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during a broadcast on his YouTube channel.
“Xi Jinping will visit the APEC summit in Gyeongju,” Jeong quoted Lee as stating.
Jeong also noted, Lee "effectively said that US President Donald Trump also needs to attend, but a decision has apparently not been made yet,” as reported by the agency.
Scheduled to take place in the city of Gyeongju between late October and early November, the 2025 APEC summit is rapidly approaching.
Additionally, President Lee has yet to finalize his decision on attending China’s military parade in September, marking the 80th anniversary of World War II’s conclusion, the report added.
“I got the impression that he is considering the issue of attendance very carefully,” Jeong observed, referencing the precedent of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, who faced backlash from Washington after attending the same parade in 2015.
