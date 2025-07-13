QIIB Honours Long-Serving Employees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QIIB honoured a group of long-serving employees who have completed 25 years of service during a special ceremony held at the Bank's headquarters, in the presence of Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed A Al Shaibei, Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Al Shaibei presented the honored employees with certificates of appreciation, in the presence of Jamal Abdullah Al-Jamal, Deputy CEO, and Ali Hamad Al Mesaifri, Head of Human Resources and Administration.

This recognition reflects the Bank's appreciation for the efforts of employees who, over a quarter of a century, have played a vital role in shaping its journey and driving its achievements.

They have been key pillars in the Bank's continued growth and development.

The honoured employees are: Mohamed Ghasim Mohamed, Hassan Saleh Amoodi, Mahmoud Abdulbaqi Motaqi, Ali Abdullah Saei, Ziad Yousef Abu Dayeh, Ebrahim Abdulrahman Saadat.

Dr. Al Shaibei expressed his deep appreciation to the honored employees, stating:“At QIIB, we believe that human capital is the cornerstone of every successful institution. Honoring our colleagues who have dedicated many years of continuous service is the least we can do to small gesture of our deep gratitude for their loyalty, dedication, and pioneering role in supporting the Bank's growth and advancing its vision”.

He further added:“The employees we honor today have witnessed and contributed to every stage of the Bank's development. They were part of each major milestone we achieved, leaving a clear mark on the performance of the departments they served. Through their accumulated experience, they have also played a key role in mentoring and supporting new generations of employees. We are confident that they will continue, alongside their colleagues, to carry out their duties with the same dedication and team spirit that serve the best interests of all”.

He continued:“Appreciating our long-serving employees is not merely a ceremonial gesture-it is a deeply rooted part of our workplace culture. Through this, we reinforce the core values we believe in: loyalty, continuity, and professionalism. These are the very foundations of our commitment to delivering exceptional services and achieving high levels of customer satisfaction.

The CEO concluded his remarks by saying:“On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to providing the best possible work environment for our employees and attracting top talent, particularly from among Qatari men and women, in line with the State's vision and directives. We will continue working to develop a highly qualified banking workforce capable of keeping pace with the evolving financial sector both locally and internationally”.

For his part, Ali Hamad Al Mesaifri, Head of Human Resources and Administration, stated:“This recognition is a clear reflection of QIIB's commitment to uphold the highest standards in human capital management. Loyalty and continuity over more than two decades reflect a profound sense of belonging and professional responsibility. These are values we are dedicated to nurturing across our organization”.

At the end of the ceremony, the honored employees expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Bank's management for this thoughtful gesture.

They affirmed that the recognition holds great significance for them, both professionally and personally, as it reflects the Bank's genuine appreciation for their years of dedicated service.

They emphasized that they have always been, and will continue to be, an integral part of the QIIB family, and will remain committed to working with team spirit and dedication to further strengthen the Bank's position as a leading financial institution.