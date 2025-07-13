US lawmakers want to limit Trump’s control over Ukraine assistance

The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved a bill that authorizes increased aid to Ukraine while preventing the Pentagon from unilaterally suspending arms shipments. This legislation is part of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which sets the Pentagon’s budget and priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.The bill comes amid heightened tensions between Congress and the White House following earlier pauses in Ukraine aid. In March, President Donald Trump temporarily stopped all Ukraine assistance and intelligence sharing, and more recently, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth paused weapons deliveries to review Pentagon stock levels. Aid resumed earlier this week after Trump voiced frustration over delays in the peace process and emphasized Ukraine’s need for defense weapons. Reports indicated Trump was not informed of the latest suspension and had difficulty clarifying his approval.Passed in a bipartisan vote, the NDAA draft reinforces US support for Ukraine by extending aid through 2028 and raising annual funding from $300 million to $500 million. It also mandates continued intelligence sharing with Kiev.Senator Jeanne Shaheen highlighted that the bill includes measures to prevent the Pentagon from halting aid or intelligence support without congressional consent, thereby placing “guardrails” on the Trump administration to ensure ongoing military assistance to Ukraine.A separate NDAA version from House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers also extends aid through 2028 but keeps the annual cap at $300 million. It requires written justification to Congress before any aid suspension and mandates regular reporting from Defense Secretary Hegseth on Ukraine support. The House committee is scheduled to vote on its version soon. Both bills must pass committee approval before a full congressional vote.Since the Ukraine conflict escalated in February 2022, the US has provided nearly $115 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian aid, primarily through congressional bills like the NDAA and the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows direct arms transfers to Ukraine.Russia has argued that Western military aid only prolongs the conflict without altering the outcome. Meanwhile, Moscow and Kiev have held two rounds of peace talks in Türkiye, with Russia expressing readiness to continue negotiations, awaiting Kiev’s response for the next meeting.

