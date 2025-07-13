GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting In Mcduffie County

McDuffie County, GA (July 12, 2025) - At the request of the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in McDuffie County, GA. Arval Gross, age 63, of Thomson, GA, was shot and killed in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on Friday, July 11, 2025 at about 8:35 p.m., the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Leslie Street regarding a domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with a woman who indicated that Gross was inside the home. Deputies entered the home to speak with Gross and saw him in a hallway. Gross was holding a shotgun and raised the shotgun at the deputies. Two McDuffie County deputies fired their firearms, hitting Gross.

Gross was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gross' body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, GA where an autopsy will be completed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Thomson at 706-595-2575 . Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.

