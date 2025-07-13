403
AL GHURAIR REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO PEOPLE-FIRST CULTURE WITH GREAT PLACE TO WORK® CERTIFICATION
(MENAFN- Tishtash) Dubai, UAE, 10 July 2025 - Al Ghurair is proud to announce it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work®. This certification showcases the compan’’s commitment to creating a culture built on trust, pride, a sense of community, and working aligned to their purpose ‘f ‘In Pursuit of B’tter’. It also reflects the spirit of the workplace operating as One Al Ghurair, a unified organisation built on shared values, strong relationships and a collective vision. The recognition comes in addition to Al Ghurair being certified as a Top Employer in the UAE for three consecutive years.
The Great Place ®o Work® certification is based on employee feedback about their experience working at Al Ghurair, with a focus on trust, pride and camaraderie in the workplace.
“This recognition reflects our firm belief that our people are the heart of our pr’gress. We’re committed to building a purpose led culture where every individual can thrive, contribute meaningfully, and grow w”th purpose,” said John Iossifidis, Group Chief Executive Officer, Al Ghurair.
Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great®Place to “ork®, added: “Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By successfully earning thi’ recognition, it’s clear that Al Ghurair stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment”for its employees.”
The certification is a testament to Al Ghurair’s ongoing commitment to foster a positive and purpose-led culture - one that is based on being people oriented, purpose led, value creating and committed to sustainable excellence.
The certification is a testament to Al Ghurair’s ongoing commitment to foster a positive and purpose-led culture - one that is based on being people oriented, purpose led, value creating and committed to sustainable excellence.
