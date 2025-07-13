403
Coface finalises the acquisition of Cedar Rose Group
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) UAE, 10th July 2025
Coface announces the closing of the acquisition of Cedar Rose Group, a leader in Information Services in the Middle East.
With over 25 years' experience, Cedar Rose is one of the leading providers of business information solutions in the Middle East and Africa region. In a region where information is difficult to access and with positive economic growth outlook, Cedar Rose has built up a vast business network enabling it to produce data whose quality is recognised by its customers, including a number of multinationals.
Cedar Rose therefore becomes Coface's information provider in the region, for both credit insurance and Information Services sales. All Coface's customers will benefit from enhanced Coface data.
This external growth operation will enable Coface to further strengthen its information production capabilities in areas where information is not readily available. This acquisition aligns perfectly with the objectives of Power the Core 's strategic plan, which notably focuses on data excellence.
