U.S. Custody, Asset & Securities Services Market to Reach USD 62.6 Billion by 2032
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the U.S. custody, asset & securities services market reached a valuation of USD 35.5 billion in 2024, representing its current scale and importance within the financial services sector. Forecasts project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2025 to 2032, reflecting strong momentum in demand for secure asset and securities management solutions. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to climb to an impressive USD 62.6 billion, adding USD 27.1 billion in value—marking a nearly 76% expansion over eight years.
This trajectory showcases more than just recovery—it signals a transformative phase in the custody and securities services ecosystem, indicating sustained investor trust, innovation adoption, and potential shifts in market structure.
Key Insights
• In 2024, the U.S. custody, asset & securities services sector held a market worth of USD 35.5 billion, highlighting its substantial role in supporting institutional and retail investment frameworks.
• With a CAGR of 7.5% forecast for 2025–2032, this market is expected to maintain robust and stable growth across the forecast period.
• The projection to reach USD 62.6 billion by 2032 points to a cumulative increase of USD 27.1 billion, underscoring the scale of opportunity and investment potential in custody and securities services.
• This sustained expansion reflects growing demand for secure, transparent, and scalable services in custody, securities servicing, and asset management.
• The dynamics behind this growth suggest that service providers capable of scaling operations, enhancing compliance, and innovating service offerings are well-positioned to capitalize on evolving market needs.
• Given the absence of further segmentation, regional breakdowns, or detailed driver data in the provided URL, the core strategic insight is the market's undeniable upward trajectory in value and growth rate.
• This trend illustrates significant opportunities for investment in underlying infrastructure, technology platforms, and service capabilities throughout the custody and securities value chain.
• Altogether, the data presents a clear narrative: the U.S. custody, asset & securities services market is on a growth trajectory, expanding rapidly and consistently—perfectly aligning with rising institutional demand and the transition toward more sophisticated service models.
