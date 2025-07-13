Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Habtoor Motors honoured at Mitsubishi Business Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE – 10 July, 2025 – Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in the UAE, proudly announces its recognition at the prestigious Mitsubishi Business Excellence Awards. This esteemed accolade celebrates Al Habtoor Motors steadfast dedication to a customer-first philosophy and its continuous efforts in delivering an exceptional customer experience across all facets of its operations.
Al Habtoor Motors’ Marketing, CRM, Sales and Aftersales departments were respectively awarded, affirming the distributor’s regional distinction and commitment to offering leading services that generate a loyal, expanding customer base.
The award highlights Al Habtoor Motors’ outstanding commitment to operational excellence across its Marketing, Sales and Aftersales departments. This collaborative synergy ensures that every customer interaction, from initial inquiry to long-term service, is seamless, personalized, and of the highest quality.
This recognition also marks another significant milestone in the esteemed distributor’s consistent track record of receiving top-tier commendations from Mitsubishi. Having been a distributing partner of the automotive brand for over 40 years, this award additionally shows merit to the success of both brands’ growth and journey over time.
This latest achievement reinforces Al Habtoor Motors’ strategic vision and operational prowess, solidifying its position as a leader in the automotive sector and committed to unparalleled customer service and satisfaction.
