LANDMARK INDIAN THEATRICAL PRODUCTION "HUMARE RAM" MAKES INTERNATIONAL DEBUT AT DUBAI OPERA
(MENAFN- Mrigaya Dham) Contemporary Ramayana Retelling That Captivated 500,000+ Audiences Across India Arrives in Dubai This August
DUBAI,UAE:Dubai Opera will host the international premiere of "Humare Ram," one of India's most celebrated and visually spectacular theatrical productions, from August 14-17, 2025. This contemporary retelling of the ancient Ramayana epic, which has enthralled over 500,000 audience members across 300+ sold-out shows in 25 Indian cities, marks a significant cultural milestone as it makes its debut on the international stage.
A Cultural Bridge Between Tradition and Modernity
Humare Ram represents a groundbreaking fusion of classical Indian storytelling with cutting-edge theatrical production values. The show explores timeless themes of dharma, duty, faith, and moral transformation through emotionally layered performances that resonate across generations and cultures.
"When audiences resonate with the emotional and philosophical core of Ravan in Humare Ram, they begin to see beyond the binary of good and evil," said Ashutosh Rana, who delivers a commanding performance as Ravan. "Performing in Dubai is not just an artistic milestone—it's a cultural confluence. Through devotion, nuance, and storytelling, we hope to build bridges that transcend borders."
Star-Studded Cast and Creative Team
The production features acclaimed actor Ashutosh Rana in a nuanced portrayal of Ravan and Rahull R Bhuchar as Shri Ram, who also serves as playwright and co-creator. The exceptional ensemble includes Harleen Kaur Rekhi as Sita, Danish Akhtar as Hanuman, Tarun Khanna as Shiva, and Karan Sharma as Surya.
"Humare Ram is a journey—not just across the Ramayana, but inward," explained Rahull R Bhuchar. "It explores dharma not as a rulebook, but as a lived truth. To bring this story to Dubai Opera is a spiritual and creative homecoming—it's a space that celebrates stories which unite rather than divide."
Unprecedented Production Scale
Each performance mobilizes over 100 cast and crew members, featuring:
Original music by legendary composers Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Kailash Kher
Immersive LED projections and cinematic visuals
Intricate choreography and aerial performances
Handcrafted costumes and high-tech stagecraft
Lesser-told chapters from the Ramayana offering fresh perspectives
Celebrity Endorsements and Critical Acclaim
The production has garnered widespread acclaim from prominent figures including Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, and Milind Soman, establishing its status as a landmark in modern Indian theatre.
Critics have praised the show's ambitious scope:
The Statesman: "Not just about powerful performances, it's a feast for the senses... blurs the lines between theatre and cinematic experience."
Firstpost: "A theatrical extravaganza... akin to New York's Broadway and London's West End... mesmerising light, soul‑stirring music, exquisite costumes."
Audience reviews reflect the production's emotional impact, with viewers describing it as "among the topmost experiences of my life" and "perfection... this act should not be missed for anything in the world."
Cultural Significance for Dubai's Diverse Community
The Dubai premiere holds special significance for the UAE's substantial Indian diaspora community, estimated at over 3.5 million residents. The production offers families, students, and cultural enthusiasts an opportunity to experience India's rich storytelling heritage in one of the world's most prestigious performance venues.
"This represents more than entertainment—it's a cultural dialogue that speaks to universal human experiences while celebrating Indian artistic excellence," said [Production Spokesperson Name].
Performance Schedule and Ticketing
Venue: Dubai Opera Dates: August 14-17, 2025 Schedule:
August 14 & 15: One show each day
August 16 & 17: Two shows daily
Tickets: Available through Platinum List and Dubai Opera box office
With only six performances scheduled and a proven track record of sold-out shows, early booking is strongly recommended.
Perfect for Diverse Audiences
Humare Ram appeals to:
Families seeking culturally enriching experiences
Theatre enthusiasts craving visually stunning live performances
Indian diaspora communities connecting with cultural heritage
International audiences exploring classical narratives and moral frameworks
Students and educators interested in epic literature and philosophy
About Felicity Theatre
Produced by Felicity Theatre, Humare Ram represents the company's commitment to creating world-class theatrical experiences that honor traditional narratives while embracing contemporary production techniques.
Media Opportunities
Press interviews with cast members, behind-the-scenes access, and production photography are available upon request. High-resolution promotional materials and video content can be provided for editorial use.
