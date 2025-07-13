Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Carsten: No Respite From The Economic Heat


2025-07-13 09:12:03

(MENAFN- ING) June was one of the hottest months ever in Western Europe, and don't expect things on the economic front to cool down anytime soon. ING's Carsten Brzeski looks at what to expect for the rest of the summer

MENAFN13072025000222011065ID1109793297


Author: Carsten Brzeski

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search