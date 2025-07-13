403
Tony Roebuck Releases New Children’s Book - The Magic of Making Friends for Kids
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) In a world where social challenges can feel overwhelming for kids, The Magic of Making Friends for Kids is a refreshing, empowering new guide that shows children how to build strong, meaningful friendships with kindness, confidence, and fun.
Written by seasoned youth mentor and spiritual leader Tony Roebuck, this colorful comic book-style guide is packed with social-emotional wisdom, anime-style illustrations, and interactive activities that help kids master essential friendship skills—without lectures or boredom.
Drawing inspiration from Dale Carnegie’s classic How to Win Friends and Influence People, this vibrant nonfiction book teaches children how to:
Listen with empathy 🎧
Be supportive like a cheerleader 💬
Disagree respectfully 🧠
Smile, share, and shine 😄
Featuring 10 practical life lesson chapters, 21 hand-drawn anime-style illustrations, and printable worksheets and classroom-ready activities, this engaging resource is ideal for families, educators, counselors, and homeschoolers alike.
Tony Roebuck has spent over three decades helping youth and families thrive through faith, humor, and hands-on leadership. From leading churches and youth programs to mentoring across the country, his passion for empowering young minds shines through every page of this new book.
