403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
After 26 Exits, Jason Sisneros Reveals the #1 Reason Business Owners Leave Money on the Table
(MENAFN- Komail Khatak) Jason Sisneros, founder of Built to Exit (B2X), has been on both sides of the negotiation table. With 26 successful business exits under his belt, he’s seen one mistake cost entrepreneurs millions — and it has nothing to do with market timing or company size.
According to Sisneros, the biggest reason owners leave money on the table is simple: they never built their business to exit.
“They built to operate, to survive, or to scale — but not to sell,” he explains. “And buyers don’t pay top dollar for chaos. They pay for systems.”
𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗼𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹
Most business owners wake up one day and decide they’re ready to sell — but by then, they’re already behind. The books are messy. The processes live in the founder’s head. The team can’t run without them. And worst of all, they’re reacting instead of negotiating.
Sisneros helps entrepreneurs change that narrative.
Through his Built to Exit System™, he teaches founders how to remove themselves from day-to-day operations, organize their business for transferability, and build systems that create real buyer demand — not just financial statements.
The result? Power at the negotiation table.
“Put the money on the table in YOUR pocket,” Jason says. “That only happens when you’ve prepared the business the right way, long before the sale conversation starts.”
𝗘𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗴𝗼 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲
In Jason’s experience, exits rarely fall apart because the product is bad or the market is wrong. They fail because founders get emotional. They wait too long. They attach their identity to the business and overestimate its value.
That’s why the B2X system focuses not just on mechanics, but on mindset.
By shifting the owner from reactive to strategic, Sisneros helps them detach their ego and lead the sale process with clarity — not desperation.
“The best exits happen when the founder is no longer the engine,” he explains. “They’re the architect. They’ve built something others want to own — and they’ve already mentally moved on to what’s next.”
𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
The key to any great exit is leverage — and leverage doesn’t come from luck. It comes from preparation.
The B2X methodology ensures business owners don’t walk into buyer meetings with hope. They walk in with a roadmap, clean documentation, proof of scalability, and a narrative that positions them for a premium valuation.
This is how Sisneros has helped hundreds of companies shift from barely sellable to high-demand assets — and how he continues to teach owners to take back control of their future.
Learn more about the B2X System and exit readiness tools at b2xsystem.com.
𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗜𝘀 𝗝𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗶𝘀𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘀?
Jason Sisneros is a business strategist, speaker, and entrepreneur who has built and exited dozens of companies. A high school dropout turned multi-million-dollar dealmaker, he’s advised world leaders, celebrities, and CEOs on how to scale with purpose and sell with power. As founder of Built to Exit (B2X), he helps business owners design exits that maximize freedom, value, and legacy — all rooted in real-world experience, not theory.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝗶𝘁 (𝗕𝟮𝗫)
Built to Exit (B2X) is a business strategy and exit planning firm founded by Jason Sisneros. The company helps entrepreneurs create scalable, sellable businesses that attract high-value buyers and produce life-changing exits. Through its coaching programs, certifications, and advisor network, B2X provides the systems and strategic support needed to transform growth-stage companies into acquisition-ready assets.
According to Sisneros, the biggest reason owners leave money on the table is simple: they never built their business to exit.
“They built to operate, to survive, or to scale — but not to sell,” he explains. “And buyers don’t pay top dollar for chaos. They pay for systems.”
𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗼𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹
Most business owners wake up one day and decide they’re ready to sell — but by then, they’re already behind. The books are messy. The processes live in the founder’s head. The team can’t run without them. And worst of all, they’re reacting instead of negotiating.
Sisneros helps entrepreneurs change that narrative.
Through his Built to Exit System™, he teaches founders how to remove themselves from day-to-day operations, organize their business for transferability, and build systems that create real buyer demand — not just financial statements.
The result? Power at the negotiation table.
“Put the money on the table in YOUR pocket,” Jason says. “That only happens when you’ve prepared the business the right way, long before the sale conversation starts.”
𝗘𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗴𝗼 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲
In Jason’s experience, exits rarely fall apart because the product is bad or the market is wrong. They fail because founders get emotional. They wait too long. They attach their identity to the business and overestimate its value.
That’s why the B2X system focuses not just on mechanics, but on mindset.
By shifting the owner from reactive to strategic, Sisneros helps them detach their ego and lead the sale process with clarity — not desperation.
“The best exits happen when the founder is no longer the engine,” he explains. “They’re the architect. They’ve built something others want to own — and they’ve already mentally moved on to what’s next.”
𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
The key to any great exit is leverage — and leverage doesn’t come from luck. It comes from preparation.
The B2X methodology ensures business owners don’t walk into buyer meetings with hope. They walk in with a roadmap, clean documentation, proof of scalability, and a narrative that positions them for a premium valuation.
This is how Sisneros has helped hundreds of companies shift from barely sellable to high-demand assets — and how he continues to teach owners to take back control of their future.
Learn more about the B2X System and exit readiness tools at b2xsystem.com.
𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗜𝘀 𝗝𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗶𝘀𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘀?
Jason Sisneros is a business strategist, speaker, and entrepreneur who has built and exited dozens of companies. A high school dropout turned multi-million-dollar dealmaker, he’s advised world leaders, celebrities, and CEOs on how to scale with purpose and sell with power. As founder of Built to Exit (B2X), he helps business owners design exits that maximize freedom, value, and legacy — all rooted in real-world experience, not theory.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝗶𝘁 (𝗕𝟮𝗫)
Built to Exit (B2X) is a business strategy and exit planning firm founded by Jason Sisneros. The company helps entrepreneurs create scalable, sellable businesses that attract high-value buyers and produce life-changing exits. Through its coaching programs, certifications, and advisor network, B2X provides the systems and strategic support needed to transform growth-stage companies into acquisition-ready assets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment