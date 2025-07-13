Visit Qatar Launches First 'QTF Summer Camp'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Visit Qatar has announced the launch of the Qatar Toy Festival first Summer Camp.

Dubbed 'QTF Summer Camp', a specially designed programme for children and teens taking place at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from July 6 to August 4, 2025.

A dynamic and structured programme tailored to children aged 4 to 12.

Operating daily from 8:00 to 13:00 throughout the duration of the festival, the camp offers a variety of engaging, educational, and recreational experiences.

Children enrolled in the camp will enjoy sessions in art and design, science experiments led by Science Street, interactive play with beloved characters, and a range of physical activities such as obstacle courses and movement games.

The camp accommodates up to 150 children across different age groups and is priced at QR750 per week or QR2,000 for the full month.