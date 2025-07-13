Education, Defense Ministries Hold Coordination Meeting
The Ministry of Education and Higher Education held a coordination meeting with the Ministry of Defense to explore avenues of joint cooperation in supporting school scouting programs.
-
The collaboration aims to involve personnel from the Qatari Armed Forces in educational activities that promote national values such as loyalty, discipline, and responsibility among students.
The meeting was chaired by Maha Zaid Al-Qaqqaa Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs, with the participation of Brigadier General Talib Anter Al-Marri and Captain Salem Mohammed Muhmeid representing the Ministry of Defense.
Also in attendance were Jassim Al-Hardan, Commissioner General of the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association, along with senior officials from the Educational Affairs Sector.
Discussions focused on mechanisms to integrate selected members of the Ministry of Defense as co-leaders in scouting programs at preparatory and secondary boys' schools.
The initiative aims to foster leadership skills, personal responsibility, and a sense of active citizenship in students through an engaging and supportive educational environment.
During the meeting, both ministries approved the general framework for institutional cooperation and discussed the strategic plan for implementing the project during its pilot phase.
The discussion also covered defining job descriptions for participating personnel, clearly outlining roles and responsibilities, and ensuring regular evaluation and continuous improvement in preparation for broader future expansion.
This partnership reflects the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's commitment to strengthening national collaborations that enrich the educational process.
