Floods in Pakistan Claim 104 Lives

2025-07-13 02:05:54
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities resulting from relentless monsoon downpours and flooding across Pakistan has increased to 104, as six additional individuals perished within the past 24 hours, authorities announced on Saturday.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that recent rain-related incidents led to two deaths in the northeastern province of Punjab, one fatality in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and three in the southwestern region of Balochistan.

Since June 26, Punjab has documented 39 fatalities along with 103 people suffering injuries.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the toll has reached 31 deaths and 51 individuals wounded.

In the southern province of Sindh, 17 lives have been lost, and 37 people have sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Balochistan has seen 16 deaths and four reported injuries.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir confirmed one fatality and five injuries linked to the ongoing severe weather.

Torrential rainfall and sudden floods are a recurring threat during Pakistan’s monsoon period, often leading to considerable loss of life and destruction—particularly affecting the country's northern and northwestern territories.

