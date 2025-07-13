Iran's Isfahan Province Customs Report Significant Export Activity In Early Months
In a discourse with local press, Kuhestani articulated that the
primary export conduits encompassed Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan,
Türkiye, and the UAE.
Kuhestani pointed out that the province engaged in the procurement of commodities with an estimated valuation of around $104 million, encompassing a mass of 27,000 tons throughout the corresponding timeframe. Customs revenues surged to 7.15 trillion rials (approximately $12 million), reflecting a substantial 53 percent uptick relative to the previous fiscal year.
The Iranian Customs Administration's data shows that Iran's non-oil exports amounted to 34.5 million tons worth approximately $11.7 billion in the first three months, decreasing by 14.4 percent in value and 9.3 percent in weight compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through June 20, 2024).
Over the reporting period, Iran imported nine million tons of non-oil products worth $13 billion, which is a year-on-year decrease of 11.7 percent in value and 4.35 percent in weight.
