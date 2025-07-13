Trump May Approve New Military Aid For Ukraine Media
"The sources indicated the new funding could be intended to send a message to Russia, which has pounded Ukraine with drone and missile attacks in recent days," the report states.
The exact source of potential funding for Ukraine remains unclear. However, U.S. officials have noted that Trump has access to $3.85 billion in leftover Biden-era presidential drawdown authority. This sum could be used for the rapid transfer of military equipment to Ukraine.
Another potential source of funding could come from confiscating approximately $5 billion in frozen Russian assets located in the United States. Presidential authority could allow this move, but neither Trump nor Biden has previously utilized this mechanism.
CBS News notes that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has provided Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in military assistance. Trump had previously criticized these expenditures and pressed both Ukraine and Russia to work toward a peace agreement.
In recent days, however, Russia's actions appear to have angered Trump. Last week, he said he was very disappointed following a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and later suggested that Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine might prompt him to send more weapons to Kyiv.
"Putin is not treating human beings right. He's killing too many people," Mr. Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. "So we're sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I've approved that."
Photo: The White House
