Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,240 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,240 Over Past Day


2025-07-13 02:05:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

In addition to personnel, Russia's military losses also include: 11,016 (+3) tanks, 22,983 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 30,243 (+49) artillery systems, 1,438 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,194 (+1) air defense systems, 421 (no change) aircraft, 340 (no change) helicopters, 45,511 (+263) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,491 (+32) cruise missiles, 28 (no change) warships/boats, one (no change) submarine, 54,923 (+101) vehicles and fuel trucks, 3,929 (no change) units of special equipment.

The data are being clarified.

Read also: In four months, Russian army lost more than 28% of newly arrived convicts in Southern District - intel

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on July 12, there were 151 combat engagements on the front line, nearly a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector, where 162 Russian soldiers were eliminated.

