1997 -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a resolution to establish a free-trade zone at Shuwaikh port.

2002 -- A team of surgeons conducted a heart surgery at the Chest Diseases Hospital, the first of its kind in the Middle East, by using laser to open arteries of a 60-year-old woman.

2003 -- Information Ministry granted licenses for private radio channels. The license last for five years eligible for renewal.

2003 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree appointing Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as a Prime Minister and assigned him to form a cabinet. This was the first time in Kuwait's history that the posts of Crown Prince and Prime Minister were separated.

2005 -- Deputy Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law waiving KD 2,000 (some USD 6,500) in overdue water and electricity bills on citizens. If the bill exceeded this amount, citizens could pay the amount in instalments.

2005 -- Deputy Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah signed a law on regulating professional practice of sport.

2010 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) loaned KD four million (nearly USD 14.4 million) to Gambia University project.

2011 -- Kuwait's Health Ministry signed; in Berlin, a cooperation agreement on orthopedic and neurosurgery.

2011 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah launched the national campaign for the protection of environment (Senyar 5).

2017 -- KFAED signed a loan agreement with the Maldives worth KD 3.6 million (USD 12.2 million) to finance the eastern coast protection project.

2023 -- The National Assembly passed a draft law on establishing cities and residential areas construction companies. The law was referred to the government 2023 -- The National Assembly approved amendments to article two of law 114/2014 concerning health insurance for pensioners (Afiya) adding housewives to the scheme.

2024 -- Media figure Khalil Ibrahim passed away at age 71 after an illustrious career in Kuwait Radio. (end) gta