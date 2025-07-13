Today In Kuwait's History
--
1997 -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a resolution to establish a free-trade zone at Shuwaikh port.
2002 -- A team of surgeons conducted a heart surgery at the Chest Diseases Hospital, the first of its kind in the Middle East, by using laser to open arteries of a 60-year-old woman.
2003 -- Information Ministry granted licenses for private radio channels. The license last for five years eligible for renewal.
2003 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree appointing Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as a Prime Minister and assigned him to form a cabinet. This was the first time in Kuwait's history that the posts of Crown Prince and Prime Minister were separated.
2005 -- Deputy Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law waiving KD 2,000 (some USD 6,500) in overdue water and electricity bills on citizens. If the bill exceeded this amount, citizens could pay the amount in instalments.
2005 -- Deputy Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah signed a law on regulating professional practice of sport.
2010 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) loaned KD four million (nearly USD 14.4 million) to Gambia University project.
2011 -- Kuwait's Health Ministry signed; in Berlin, a cooperation agreement on orthopedic and neurosurgery.
2011 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah launched the national campaign for the protection of environment (Senyar 5).
2017 -- KFAED signed a loan agreement with the Maldives worth KD 3.6 million (USD 12.2 million) to finance the eastern coast protection project.
2023 -- The National Assembly passed a draft law on establishing cities and residential areas construction companies. The law was referred to the government 2023 -- The National Assembly approved amendments to article two of law 114/2014 concerning health insurance for pensioners (Afiya) adding housewives to the scheme.
2024 -- Media figure Khalil Ibrahim passed away at age 71 after an illustrious career in Kuwait Radio. (end) gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment