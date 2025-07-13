403
EU Signals Willingness for Tariff Agreement
(MENAFN) European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed her willingness on Saturday to collaborate with the United States toward reaching a mutual accord by August 1.
This declaration follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to enforce a 30 percent tariff on European Union exports starting next month.
In a formal written statement, von der Leyen said, "We remain ready to continue working towards an agreement by August 1. At the same time, we will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required."
Her remarks signal both a readiness for cooperation and a clear warning of possible retaliation should the new tariffs go into effect.
She highlighted that the EU has "consistently" aimed for a "negotiated" resolution and stressed the bloc’s "commitment" to ongoing dialogue, security, and a "constructive" relationship with the United States.
According to von der Leyen, very "few" global markets can "match" the EU's level of "openness and adherence to fair trading practices."
Von der Leyen cautioned that implementing a 30 percent duty on European exports could severely damage key transatlantic trade routes, negatively impacting companies, end-users, and patients on both continents. She emphasized the risks such trade barriers pose to both economies.
Furthermore, she mentioned that the EU continues to "deepen" its worldwide alliances, which are "firmly anchored" in the foundation of "rules-based international trade."
This commitment reflects the EU's broader strategy of reinforcing global trade norms.
Backing von der Leyen’s stance, European Council President Antonio Costa expressed his support on X, stating, "The EU remains firm, united and ready to protect our interests, in full support of President von der Leyen and the Commission’s efforts to reach a fair agreement with the US."
